Scots crisp maker doubles headcount after swallowing popcorn producer

Taylors Snacks, best known for its soon-to-be rebranded Mackie’s potato crisps, has acquired the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods, a Sheffield-based popcorn manufacturer and supplier that produces some 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.

The move secures 60 jobs - taking Perthshire-based Taylors Snacks headcount to more than 120 - and forms part of a UK-wide growth strategy. It also brings the production of Taylors’ popcorn range in-house.

Taylors Snacks was previously known as Mackie’s at Taypack, a joint venture between the Taylor family and ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland. The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the snacking business earlier in the year and will move all produce over to new branding from summer 2023.

Taylors’ popcorn will be produced at South Yorkshire Foods’ existing factory.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, said: “The addition of the popcorn manufacturing business makes for a really exciting time to be at Taylors. South Yorkshire Foods produces a high-quality product packed with flavour, something we pride ourselves on at Taylors Snacks.

“The new business move will not only add an array of dedicated, talented staff, it will also add to our ever extending range of products. It made sense right away.”

Taylors’ popcorn will be produced at South Yorkshire Foods’ existing factory, which uses traditional means of cooking popcorn in large kettles.

Taylor added: “Expanding the business in multiple ways is top of our agenda and we’re glad to be making positive steps towards that.”