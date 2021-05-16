Scots consumers embracing advantages of technology in hospitality

Edinburgh-based ePOS Hybrid, which specialises in payment technology for hospitality venues, however also found that half of respondents admitted that it’s important that experiences remain social and not “convoluted” by technology.

The tech start-up also revealed that more than a third of consumers in Scotland would now only go to a venue that can offer them table service, and 45 per cent said they would like to see technology play a bigger role in minimising errors.

Additionally, 37 per cent of respondents would like to see more venues continue adopting more technology for greater efficiency and a more seamless experience.

The survey found that consumers across Scotland are keen for hospitality to continue embracing new technologies (file image). Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Andrew Gibbon, head of growth at ePOS Hybrid, said: “We’ve seen heavy investment into automation across the hospitality sector recently, as these streamlining technologies have the capability to help minimise errors on orders/bills, make it easy to manage multi-channel orders, improve efficiency and reduce customer waiting times.

“From alleviating the pressure on employees to creating a more seamless experience for customers, the opportunities are endless when it comes to the technology that’s available to increase productivity. It’s also worth noting that the return on investment for businesses as they start to reopen can be substantial.”

ePOS Hybrid says it was one of the first companies in the UK to launch contactless table ordering, and has supported hundreds of businesses in pivoting their business model from dining in to online ordering/takeaway as a way to overcome lost revenue due to government restrictions.

Mr Gibbon added: “The research solidified the fact that consumers across Scotland are keen for the industry to continue embracing new technologies and, while many have been receptive to doing this in recent months to reduce the financial impact of the pandemic, it’s clear there is still a way to go.

“We have developed our research into a report which shines a light on what’s important from a tech standpoint to help businesses prepare for the future.”

