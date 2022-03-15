Scots-based Pinsent Masons litigator chosen to lead major global team

Solicitor advocate Jim Cormack, who was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2018, is to lead the department that covers common law and civil law jurisdictions, with staff based in seven UK offices as well as in Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Singapore.

The team’s focus is corporate and commercial litigation, civil fraud litigation, contentious tax, forensic accounting services, health and safety, professional and financial services litigation, regulatory and investigations (including a white collar crime practice), energy disputes, international arbitration, and administrative and public law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cormack in 2001 joined Pinsent Masons, a legal heavyweight north of the Border that in 2012 merged with Scottish firm McGrigors. He is dual qualified to practice in Scotland and England and Wales, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

He said: “I am privileged to have the opportunity to be lead the firm’s LRT team, which boasts a fantastic group of partners and legal directors along with our senior finance, HR, practice development lawyers and technology colleagues.

“I have been a dispute resolution lawyer for close to 30 years now and it is still a job I love doing. There is a thrill in picking up a client’s problem and analysing and deploying a position and to ultimately deliver a solution.”

When not travelling in his global role, Mr Cormack will be based at Pinsent Masons’ new offices at Capital Square in Edinburgh. Globally, the law firm has more than 450 partners and 3,300-plus staff operating from 26 offices.

Mr Cormack will lead the law firm’s 265-strong LRT team, which spans the UK, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Singapore. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.