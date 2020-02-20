Scots back innovation and risk taking to tackle social challenges of our time

The Scottish public support the use of innovation to help tackle major social challenges in Scotland, including climate change, improving public health and growing the economy, a new survey has revealed.

People in Scotland placed climate action as the number one priority for innovation, ahead of the UK as a whole which placed it fourth, according to research commissioned by Nesta, the UK’s innovation foundation and conducted by Britain Thinks. Improving health, the economy and education made up the top four.

The charity’s survey Are we getting innovation right? found that 71 per cent of respondents in Scotland believe the government should invest in innovations which solve social problems regardless of any economic benefit.

Overall, the public are supportive of new ways of doing things and believe taking risks is important to drive society forward, with a majority of those in Scotland (69 per cent) believing that allowing people to take risks and fail is what drives society forward.

In addition, 62 per cent of people in Scotland say that innovation should focus on the long term.

However, six in 10 people (61 per cent) in Scotland feel they don’t have the opportunity to shape the future.

Adam Lang, head of Nesta in Scotland, said: “These findings are an encouraging call to action to think creatively and act differently about how we address the major social challenges facing Scotland today.

“They should lead to a renewed focus on evidence-led innovation across sectors and encourage bold thinking and new ideas from our political parties in advance of the Holyrood election next year.

“We must seize this opportunity and harness the public’s clear support for innovation and new ideas to tackle the major social issues of our time - the climate emergency, improving public health and building an inclusive economy that works for everybody.

“In Scotland, we have everything necessary to be a world leader in innovation for social good and there are many great examples of innovation in areas such as health, education and community empowerment taking place across the country already. But we can and must do more if we are to meaningfully address the complex challenges of the next decade head-on.

“This research shows clear public support for the idea of taking risks and experimentation to drive innovation for social good in Scotland.

“We also need to hear the message that while there is high awareness among the public about what innovation means, many people in Scotland currently feel excluded from the processes of innovation. People also feel that the benefits of innovation are not currently equally spread across Scotland’s geography and population.

“We must take seriously the need to consider new ways to empower and engage people in the process of social innovation.”

The survey shows that, broadly, people in Scotland feel the younger generation, those living in towns and cities, people in work and with higher education benefit more from innovation more than others.

It also found that people want government investment in innovation to benefit everywhere in the country, even if that means progress in better-off areas is slower.

Nesta recently published both a Compendium of Innovation Methods and 20 Tools for Government Innovation as resources to help those seeking to harness the power of innovation to tackle social issues.

One example is Nesta’s 100 Day Challenge model which brings frontline staff, senior leaders and service users together to test and develop new ways of working over 100 days. Nesta recently worked in partnership with Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s Improvement Hub on a 100 Day Challenge to improve children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing in Midlothian.