Scots accountancy group AAB names top businessman as new chair

Ken Beaty, who is said to have extensive experience working with the boards and shareholders of high growth private companies through his 20 years with 3i in Glasgow, Leeds and London, takes up the role of non-executive chair of AAB Group.

The firm has 450 staff, including 28 partners and a group turnover in the region of £40 million.

Beaty now operates as an independent board chairman, working with both private and publicly quoted companies and devotes a “significant amount of time” to his roles as trustee and chair with charities in healthcare, education and the arts, AAB said.

Ken Beaty, non-executive chair, with Graeme Allan, chief executive, both of AAB Group.

He said: “AAB Group is flourishing and has a clear vision to continue to accelerate its growth in the coming years. With an exceptionally talented team, and strong backing from private equity investor August Equity, AAB has a clear commitment to deliver real value to clients and is focused on building a leading tech-enabled, business critical services group which is highly differentiated in the market.”

Graeme Allan, AAB chief executive, added: “It is fantastic to have Ken join AAB Group at what is an incredibly exciting time for our business. His depth of experience, strategic vision and extensive network will be invaluable to the board as we identify new opportunities to continue to fast-track our growth.”

In 2021, the group merged with Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell, acquired Edinburgh-based Purpose HR, and merged with Leeds-based accountancy firm Sagars.

