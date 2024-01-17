Scotland's tourism sector must embrace remote workers - Jemma Reid

As a land with enchanting scenery, spectacular history and world-renowned food and drink, Scotland has long benefited from a thriving tourist sector that attracts a wide range of visitors from all over the world.

After a challenging couple of years, there is once again a sense of optimism amongst Scotland’s tourism industry and as we look ahead to 2024, there are more positive signs of recovery. Visitor spending shows an uplift, even exceeding pre-pandemic levels in some cases, and as we prepare for another busy year ahead, it is critical that we are ahead of the curve and seize the opportunity of emerging travel trends.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work, with millions worldwide now enjoying the flexibility of working from anywhere and exploring new places. 1.2 million Scots claim working remotely is an option for them and they would be interested in doing so, both within Scotland and internationally.

The shift towards remote working provides a huge opportunity for Scotland to grow tourism, particularly food tourism in communities across the country. Remote working visitors increase tourism revenue by staying longer and throughout different seasons, increasing demand for local goods and services and bringing with them new skills and cultural exchange.

​29 per cent of Scots would like to explore the Highlands and Islands while working, according to research (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Findings from our recently published industry-led publication, “Scotland: The Remote Work Opportunity” call for the Government to work closely with the industry to develop the opportunity for Scotland as a remote working destination and promote us at home and abroad.

Our research found a huge opportunity within domestic markets with 55 per cent of Scots wanting a “home workcation”. We found that 29 per cent of Scots would like to explore the Highlands and Islands while working, higher than any international destination. Eight per cent of respondents said they would like to visit Glasgow on a workcation. The report also provides information, case studies and insights to empower tourism destinations and communities across Scotland to capitalise on the growing trend of remote working among international audiences.

Scotland could stand at the forefront of a remarkable transformation in the realm of work, where remote working has emerged as a viable and attractive alternative to traditional office settings. This shift presents a golden opportunity for Scotland to cultivate a thriving remote working ecosystem, attracting individuals from across the UK and beyond to experience Scotland, but this shift does not come without its challenges.

To make the most of the opportunities that remote working presents, collaboration between government and industry is critical to improve rural development and infrastructure, help businesses understand the market, and increase visibility to domestic and international travellers. With a firm plan in place, Scotland could reap the rewards of the remote working revolution, transforming itself into a destination for location-independent professionals. By embracing this trend with open arms, Scotland can unlock a new era of economic growth, cultural exchange, and environmental sustainability.