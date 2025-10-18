Scotland’s tech ecosystem is growing up – and growing together

Every thriving region has built success on connected networks, writes Jon Hope​

By global standards, the UK’s tech sector remains strong. Ranked third in the world for venture capital investment, it continues to be one of the most active and resilient innovation ecosystems anywhere. But increasingly, the most interesting developments are happening here in Scotland.

Certainly, the Scottish tech ecosystem shows signs of entering a new phase of momentum and maturity. 2025 began at record pace, with KPMG revealing that more than £100 million was invested in Scottish startups in the first quarter alone. Insight from startup data specialist Beauhurst reinforces this surge, showing that the total value of investment into Scottish companies rose by 108 per cent in Q1 compared with the previous quarter. Between January and early May, Beauhurst recorded over £210m raised across 99 investment deals – clear evidence of growing dynamism and investor confidence.

Behind these numbers lies a deeper story: the rise of “ecosystem builders” – organisations creating the conditions for startups to thrive. They provide space, capital, mentoring, connections and, increasingly, a sense of shared purpose. CodeBase, which delivers the Scottish Government’s Techscaler programme inspired by Mark Logan’s Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review (STER), is one of the most visible examples. Others, such as STAC in Glasgow, ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen, and Water’s Edge in Dundee, show how activity is maturing nationwide.

‘Ecosystem builders’ – organisations creating the conditions for startups to thrive – are on the rise in Scotland (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Yet even with this momentum, the landscape can feel complex. Across the UK there are around 500 incubators and accelerators, and roughly 10 per cent of these in Scotland. Add in universities, investors and countless other players, and the picture becomes crowded. Diversity fuels innovation, but without a coherent approach it can also lead to duplication and missed opportunities.

Recognising this, CodeBase co-created Ecosystem Exchange last year with the Edinburgh Futures Institute, Techscaler, Barclays, and the University of Edinburgh. Its aim was simple: connect the connectors. The first event brought together 180 investors, universities, policymakers and ecosystem builders from across the UK to explore how to work more effectively together.

The event had many takeaways, not least that the UK has strong tech ecosystem capabilities but is highly fragmented and inefficient. There was overwhelming agreement that ecosystem building should be approached in the context of a connected UK, rather than as isolated regions.

This November, the event returns on a larger scale, with over 220 delegates and speakers including from Canada, San Francisco, Australia and Finland. The focus is on whether the UK’s tech ecosystem is “future fit”, and how technologies like AI can power the next phase of growth.

Jon Hope is Chief Strategy Officer at CodeBase.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Some might dismiss ecosystem building as a passing fad – consultants with buzzwords and flashy events. But that view misses the bigger picture. Tech ecosystems aren’t a trend; they are the infrastructure of modern economic growth. From Estonia to Boston, every thriving region has built success on connected networks of entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and government partners.

For Scotland, building such an ecosystem isn’t optional – it’s essential. It’s how world-class research and local creativity produce globally competitive companies. Without it, innovation remains isolated. With it, Scotland can shape its own economic future.