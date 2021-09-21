Scotland’s second largest whisky producer swallows online spirits retailer

Since its creation by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh in 1999, the venture has become one of the most successful online drinks retailers with a catalogue of about 10,000 products. It also has three shops located in the heart of London, at Covent Garden, Great Portland Street and London Bridge.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “E-commerce is a key channel in our long-term strategy. We are thrilled to work with industry pioneers such as Sukhinder, Rajbir and the whole team to bring The Whisky Exchange to a new step of its development.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financial terms surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

French spirits giant Pernod Ricard has brands including Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac. Picture: John Devlin

The Whisky Exchange will continue to operate with its current team and structure, with Sukhinder and Rajbir managing the business as joint managing directors.

The two founders said: “After more than 20 years building The Whisky Exchange, we are delighted to be joining the Pernod Ricard family and working with them to take the business to the next level.

“The Whisky Exchange and our customers have always felt like a family, and we are looking forward to maintaining this ethos with a partner that shares our values.”

French firm Pernod Ricard is the world’s second largest spirits group after Diageo. Its other brands include Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac.

Earlier this month, Chivas toasted a “steady” return to pre-Covid momentum, and announced that it is targeting net-zero distillation by 2026.

A message from the Editor: