Edinburgh’s annual Fizz Feast says it is bringing together 18 diverse producers, offering up to 100 sparkling wines from all over the world, including Champagne, Cava, Prosecco, Italian Franciacorta, Crémant and South Africa’s Cap Classique to try and/or buy.

The festival was founded by wine event organiser Diana Thompson, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the wine and hospitality industry, and is a Wine & Spirit Education Trust certified tutor. She launched parent company Wine Events Scotland in 2016, during the first Fizz Feast, and holds workshops and tastings across Scotland and online.

She said: “After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we can’t wait to open the doors, pop a few corks, share some wonderful sparkling wines and see people enjoy themselves again. One of the reasons for starting Fizz Feast was that I felt there were lots of opportunities for people to try new still wines, but it was much more difficult for people to try different sparkling wines.

“Because the wine-producers themselves and those working with the sparkling wines on a daily basis are at Fizz Feast, it is also a great opportunity to find out more about the wine you try from the experts.”