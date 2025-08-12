Scotland's Love Mushrooms secures listing with Holland & Barrett

By lucy mason
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 13:36 BST
Award-winning mushroom Scottish supplement brand Love Mushrooms has secured an online listing with Holland & Barrett.

The certified organic and vegan-friendly brand has eight high potency products listed on Holland & Barett’s online store, all with 33% off.

The Love Mushrooms products available to purchase for just £19.42, reduced from £28.99, are:

  • Organic Reishi 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules
  • Organic Cordyceps 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules
  • Organic Lion's Mane 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules
  • Organic Lion's Mane 4,000mg drops, 50ml
  • Organic Lion’s Mane + Magnesium, 2,000mg capsules
  • Organic Lion’s Mane + Ashwagandha, 2,000mg capsules
  • Organic Lion’s Mane + Multi Vitamins, 2,000mg capsules
  • Organic Lion’s Mane + Vitamins D3 & Zinc, 2,000mg capsules
Smith Feeney of Love Mushroomsplaceholder image
Smith Feeney of Love Mushrooms

Manufactured to the highest quality standards in the UK, and uniquely using an ultrasonic extraction method for stronger and purer extracts, Love Mushrooms’ supplements are vegan-friendly and free from gluten, dairy and animal products.

Its Lion’s Mane drops won Best Supplement Editor’s Choice in this year’s Vegan Food & Living’s Product Awards, which celebrate excellence in the UK vegan market.

Love Mushrooms crafts powerful, organic mushroom supplements inspired by the serene beauty of Marcassie Farm, an organic working farm near Inverness in Scotland.

Surrounded by tranquil lochs, lush nature trails, and rich biodiversity, its products blend tradition and science to elevate your daily wellness naturally.

Co-founder and mushroom expert Smith Feeney said: “We’re delighted that Love Mushrooms is now available to Holland & Barrett’s online customers.”

