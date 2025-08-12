Scotland's Love Mushrooms secures listing with Holland & Barrett

Award-winning mushroom Scottish supplement brand Love Mushrooms has secured an online listing with Holland & Barrett.

The certified organic and vegan-friendly brand has eight high potency products listed on Holland & Barett’s online store, all with 33% off.

The Love Mushrooms products available to purchase for just £19.42, reduced from £28.99, are:

Organic Reishi 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules

Organic Cordyceps 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules

Organic Lion's Mane 4,000mg capsules, 60 capsules

Organic Lion's Mane 4,000mg drops, 50ml

Organic Lion’s Mane + Magnesium, 2,000mg capsules

Organic Lion’s Mane + Ashwagandha, 2,000mg capsules

Organic Lion’s Mane + Multi Vitamins, 2,000mg capsules

Organic Lion’s Mane + Vitamins D3 & Zinc, 2,000mg capsules

Manufactured to the highest quality standards in the UK, and uniquely using an ultrasonic extraction method for stronger and purer extracts, Love Mushrooms’ supplements are vegan-friendly and free from gluten, dairy and animal products.

Its Lion’s Mane drops won Best Supplement Editor’s Choice in this year’s Vegan Food & Living’s Product Awards, which celebrate excellence in the UK vegan market.

Love Mushrooms crafts powerful, organic mushroom supplements inspired by the serene beauty of Marcassie Farm, an organic working farm near Inverness in Scotland.

Surrounded by tranquil lochs, lush nature trails, and rich biodiversity, its products blend tradition and science to elevate your daily wellness naturally.