The winners of this year’s prestigious Scottish Life Sciences Awards have been announced.

With title sponsorship by SGS Vitrology Glasgow and Silver sponsors, Merck Group and CPI (Centre for Process Innovation), the awards recognise the success and achievements of Scotland’s internationally renowned life sciences industry over the last 12 months in areas including innovation, investment, business leadership and collaboration.

The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Professor Sir Philip Cohen who, in his 51 years at the University of Dundee, has been one of the major influences in establishing the city as an international Centre of Excellence in life sciences research.

Sir Philip was a driving force behind the building of the Wellcome Trust Biocentre that opened in 1998 and the Sir James Black Centre that opened in 2006. They form part of the “citadel of science” that is home to over 500 life scientists.

The event was held at the National Museum of Scotland

The Rising Stars: Extraordinary title went to Dr Kate Cameron who founded Cytochroma after her career in academia.

Cytochroma manufactures genetically diverse stem cell derived miniorgans for preclinical testing to address the lack of equality and diversity in drug development models.

SGS Vitrology won the Business Leadership Award in recognition of the firm's pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic vaccine early development, scale-up and mass production role out in 2021-22.

SGS is a global CRO hosting our Global Biosafety Centre of Excellence in Glasgow (SGS Vitrology Ltd.).

This provides testing support for the biosafety and characterisation of manufacturing cell substrates, virus seeds, bioreactor harvests, and drug substance for all biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies and viral vaccines.

The University of Edinburgh-based Roslin Technologies received the Innovation – Animal Health, Agritech, Aquaculture Award for its development of pluripotent animal stem cells with the capacity to self-renew indefinitely and differentiate into desired end-tissues for meat.

As the world faces a protein deficit, there is a need for innovative solutions such as cultivated meat to produce protein in order to feed the growing world population and meet IPCC climate goals.

The Innovation – Health Technology accolade went to Microplate Dx Limited, located at The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

It is tackling antimicrobial resistance with a patented diagnostic test to rapidly pinpoint the correct antibiotic for treatment in under an hour.

The globally-recognised Antibody Analytics took the Innovation – Pharma Services and Drug Discovery title.

It supports companies in developing biologics to treat a range of life-threatening human diseases and has been recognised for its collaborative and consultative approach to immunology research services, and its contribution to the development of complex therapeutics.

The INtegrated TeChnologies for Improved Polyp SurveillancE (INCISE) Project scooped the Innovation Collaboration Award for its work in transforming bowel cancer screening in the UK, while RoslinCT took home the Outstanding Skills Development accolade.

In attendance at the sold-out event was Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, with Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientist (Health) for the Scottish Government and Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Glasgow providing the keynote address.