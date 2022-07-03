Scotland’s first-ever wakeboarding park cheers tenth anniversary after tripling in size

Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar, East Lothian, now encompasses the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course, FoxFall, Ringo Rides, Segways, zip-trails and an adventure park.
The five-star VisitScotland adventure hub has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors since it launched in 2012 and created some 200 local full and part-time jobs.
Situated on the edge of the John Muir Way and next to Belhaven beach, Foxlake Adventures, which operates as a social enterprise, started off with one cable wakeboarding run and a cafe, and has continued to expand each year.
Director James Barbour said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 10th anniversary. We thought the best way for us to celebrate is by hosting a range of action-packed activities throughout the summer which we’re hoping people will come along to and help us to mark this fantastic milestone.”