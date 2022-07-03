Scotland’s first-ever wakeboarding park cheers tenth anniversary after tripling in size

Some of the workers at Foxlake Adventures, which operates as a social enterprise and is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar, East Lothian, now encompasses the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course, FoxFall, Ringo Rides, Segways, zip-trails and an adventure park.

The five-star VisitScotland adventure hub has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors since it launched in 2012 and created some 200 local full and part-time jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on the edge of the John Muir Way and next to Belhaven beach, Foxlake Adventures, which operates as a social enterprise, started off with one cable wakeboarding run and a cafe, and has continued to expand each year.