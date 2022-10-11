Clyde Munro Dental Group, which recently snapped up its 75th practice, has purchased the new vans from the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), to provide the group’s facilities management team - who are covering hundreds of miles each day - with a more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The Glasgow-headquartered firm also intends to install electric charging points at the homes of its employees who will benefit from the latest vehicles.

The move comes after Clyde Munro purchased an electric car last year for staff travelling between its Glencoe Dental Centre and its neighbouring practice in Fort William, M&S Dental Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief operating officer Fiona Wood said the electric vehicles would help improve the group’s commitment to become net zero by 2030.

She added: “These additional vans will help some of our field-based staff shuttle between many of our practices which are located around the country.

“As part of our ambition to become Scotland’s environmentally friendly dentist, the purchase couples in with our extensive ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy which we have been implementing over the course of this year.

“The facilities management team covers hundreds of miles each day supporting our practices so finding an eco-friendly solution to this journey was imperative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro Dental Group has bought the new vans from the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC). Picture: Ian Georgeson