Scotland’s best-selling Scotch pie available in Marks & Spencer for first time

Bells Scotch pies will now be available at 61 Marks & Spencer food halls across Scotland. Picture: Lenny Warren/Warren Media

More than 15 million Bells Scotch pies are already produced and consumed each year and the new deal will see the product available at 61 M&S food halls across Scotland.

Ronnie Miles, managing director at Bells Food Group, said: “Bringing our best-selling Scotch pies to Marks & Spencer is a milestone for us and has topped off our 90th anniversary year.

“Marks & Spencer is a favourite with Scottish families, much like our pies. We know that our customers will be thrilled to see them on the shelves.”

Based in Shotts, Lanarkshire, Bells Food Group is a third-generation family business, established in 1931, employing more than 200 people across three sites.

Bells Food Group is Scotland’s number one pie brand and it is estimated that 10 per cent of the nation’s population eat at least one Bells pie each every week.

