Scotland to see two new '5G hubs' amid acceleration of high-speed tech

The Scotland 5G Centre said it was continuing to expand its S5GConnect programme by launching hubs in Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

It marks the fourth and fifth S5GConnect ventures, following the announcement of hubs in Forth Valley, Dundee and Scotland’s first rural hub, in Dumfries.

These new innovation hubs will continue to support economic growth through the deployment and adoption of 5G technology, supported by a £4 million investment from the Scottish Government.

In Ayrshire, Halo Kilmarnock will be the lead partner and the 5G hub will be hosted in the Halo Enterprise and Innovation Centre.

Based in ONE Tech Hub, the new hub in Aberdeen is a partnership with Opportunity North East.

Since launching the first three hubs, Scotland 5G Centre has engaged with more than 400 businesses on the transformational benefits of 5G technology.

The new hubs will promote innovation and investment, focusing on sectors relevant to the Ayrshire and Aberdeen economies, including energy, offshore and ports.

Paul Coffey, chief executive of the Scotland 5G Centre, said: “Announcing two further S5GConnect hubs is a significant step forward in this innovative new programme.

“Our expanding hub network will unlock growth and innovation, augmented through 5G network capabilities, and re-imagine customer processes and outcomes through data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Acting as a catalyst to place Scotland at the forefront of digital connectivity, each hub will build on regional engagement, job creation and skills development by supporting key sectors and businesses.”

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, Opportunity North East, said: “Locating the S5GConnect Hub within ONE Tech Hub provides businesses and tech developers with the opportunity to demonstrate, develop and apply 5G connectivity in new applications and ensure the region’s key sectors continue to be at the forefront of digital and technology developments and further strengthens ONE Tech Hub as the forum for the digital ecosystem.”

Marie Macklin, founder and executive chair of the Halo, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome a Scotland 5G Centre Connect Hub to the Halo Enterprise and Innovation Centre.

“The Halo is setting the standard for low carbon energy sites across the UK, offering a state-of-the-art environment for entrepreneurs specialising in green growth by building a sustainable community powered by renewable energy.

“Hosting a Scotland 5G Centre connect hub here at the Halo will further enhance our community approach to providing digital and cyber jobs with skills development, economic growth and access to employment opportunities.”

Economy secretary Kate Forbes added: “These new 5G innovation hubs will help boost the economy and encourage entrepreneurship in Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“The S5GConnect hub programme is playing an important role in unlocking the power of 5G technologies, helping small and medium‑sized enterprises with the skills they need to understand how 5G can benefit their business.

“This transformational technology could provide Scotland with competitive advantage and, most importantly, improve quality of life for citizens and businesses across the country as we rebuild a sustainable economy with good jobs at its heart.”

