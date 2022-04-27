Scotland to play host to largest global seafood conference of its kind

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) shared news of the bid win with Mairi Gougeon, secretary for rural affairs and islands, as she visited Scottish seafood producers at the Scottish Pavilion at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona.

The conference, which has never been held in the UK before, will be co-hosted by Seafood Scotland and the GSA and will be attended by leaders from across the global seafood sector.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, said: “Scotland is one of the world’s most trusted seafood producing countries thanks to our investment in quality, innovation and sustainability. Whilst we’re a small nation, we produce over 60 species of seafood and export to over 120 countries globally.

“It is therefore hugely satisfying to see all this hard work being recognised by the Global Seafood Alliance in choosing Scotland as the location for its 2024 conference. Seafood Scotland and our partner organisations look forward to welcoming delegates from the global seafood sector in the autumn of 2024.”

The bid to host the conference was put together by the industry group, which will work with the Scottish Government and other industry bodies to deliver the event with the Global Seafood Alliance.

Gougeon said: “Scotland’s seafood industry is a major success story, producing world-class, nutritious, low-carbon food that is enjoyed at home and abroad. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in bringing the conference to Scotland.”