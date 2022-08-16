Scotland set to play critical role in plugging green energy skills gap

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis from PwC suggests that the creation of green jobs relating to the energy transition is running at more than one-and-a-half times the UK national average in Scotland.

The firm’s latest research paper, which builds on PwC’s Green Jobs Barometer, notes that a total of 2.3 per cent of all opportunities advertised in the sector in Scotland throughout 2021 were classed as “green jobs”, compared with the UK average of 1.6 per cent.

The paper also highlights a UK-wide shortage of skilled labour - with a green energy skills gap of around 200,000 people - that cannot be addressed from the existing UK energy sector workforce alone.

Jason Higgs, ESG and energy transition leader for PwC Scotland, said: “Scotland, along with the rest of the UK, is facing a continuous rise in the demand for electricity which must be met with a huge increase in low carbon energy generation, new ways of working and a more efficient whole system approach.

“While we are in a unique position north of the Border, with a strong concentration of green jobs connected to the growth of offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture - and the potential to create a global energy hub in the North-east - there is a real need for investment and the creation of a diverse pipeline of talented and skilled individuals to help Scotland capitalise on its position.”