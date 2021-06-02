Scotland set for pioneering Boston Dynamics robot that can help tackle dangerous environments

The robot is part of the “Spot” range created by Boston Dynamics that has been viewed many millions of times on YouTube.

Experts at the National Robotarium, a pioneering research facility for robotics and artificial intelligence, will use the new hardware to carry out research into how robots can support humans in hazardous environments like offshore energy inspection and disaster recovery. The facility will open on Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh campus in 2022.

The £60,000 robot will be fitted with “telexistence” technology, which lets humans experience an environment remotely, using devices like microphones and cameras to relay sounds and videos.

Additionally, children in the area covered by the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal are being given the chance to name the robot, which will then visit the winning school.

Professor Yvan Petillot, professor of robotics and autonomous systems at Heriot-Watt University and co-academic lead of the National Robotarium, said: “Fitting this robot with our telexistence technology means we can carry out a range of experiments.

“We can test how the robot can help and support people working in hazardous environments, including oil and gas platforms and oil refineries.

“In search-and-rescue operations or following accidents, Spot robots fitted with our sensors could monitor a casualty’s vital signs and transmit images and sounds back to a hospital, allowing doctors to offer advice on treatment or decide when it’s safe to move a patient.

“Robots of this design can climb over rubble, walk up and down stairs, and cope with hazards like dust and rain. These features will prove very useful as we develop more ways to ensure robots can help keep people safe and save companies money.”

Dr Sen Wang, an associate professor at Heriot-Watt and robotics and autonomous systems lead at the National Robotarium, added that through a project with the Offshore Robotics for the Certification of Assets – or Orca – Hub at the university, “the first application for our research with this new robot will be supporting the construction industry”.

He added: “We are going to fit lidar to our robot, which is similar to radar but uses light instead of radio waves. That will allow the robot to build up a picture of its surroundings while spotting obstacles like rubble on construction sites.

“Our Spot, however, is unique. When we deploy it on construction sites, it will collect and measure in real time, relaying the data to multiple experts at once, all around the world. This means construction companies, regardless of their location, can benefit from worldwide expertise. Using Spot in this way has the potential to speed up the construction process, reduce costs of re-work, detect hazards, increase efficiency and improve quality control.”

The National Robotarium is a partnership between Heriot-Watt and the University of Edinburgh, and funded by the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal, supporting the latter’s aim of accelerating growth by attracting inward investment and talent.

It was recently awarded funding to develop technology for underwater bomb disposal and dismantling nuclear material.

