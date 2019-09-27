Scotland's largest luxury jewellery boutique will target today's digital shopper

Luxury jeweller Rox has unveiled plans for what it is billing as the largest jewellery and watch boutique in Scotland.

The firm – founded by entrepreneurs Grant Mitchell and Kyron Keogh – is investing in a two-phase store development programme within Glasgow’s iconic Argyll Arcade to create the vast boutique on a single floor. The new concept store will be the brand’s third branch in the arcade.

Fit-out is due to begin on-site at the end of October with the boutique expected to open mid-November in time for the crucial festive shopping period.

Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin next year to the building behind the Argyll Arcade. The eventual “concept boutique” will house a champagne bar, “shop-in-shops”, private shopping areas, a whisky and cigar lounge and a cafe.

There will also be an exhibition and events space where arts and fashion partnerships and pop-ups are showcased.

Keogh, managing director of Rox, said: "We have been planning this Rox concept store for many years and as we celebrate ten years of success of the 'Thrill Room' at our Argyll Arcade flagship, now is the perfect time to evolve our experiential offer and create something truly unique.

"Phase two of the development will bring the Rox brand to life in an inspirational and interactive setting."

He added: "Buying habits have changed and consumers are shopping in a completely different way to how they did ten years ago, especially in the luxury sector.

"The new store will be quintessentially Rox but we also know we must appeal to a new generation of luxury shopper that has grown up in the digital era and live their life at the forefront of fashion. For us this project is all about redefining the brand-consumer relationship."