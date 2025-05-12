Scotland ranks second in the UK for solar panel adoption

Scotland has emerged as the second highest area for solar panel installations in the UK.

Data from eco-tech provider, Hive, revealed that 8.1% of Scottish homes are now powered by solar - driven by long daylight hours in summer and low air pollution.

The country is also leading in sustainable alternatives and produces more green and renewable energy than it uses, so more households are adopting solar power at a record rate.

At the opposite end of the UK, the South West of England leads the nation in solar power adoption, with 9.2% of households now harnessing solar energy. This impressive uptake places the South West ahead of all other regions in the transition to low-carbon energy, highlighting the region’s strong commitment to sustainable living.

By installing solar panels, homeowners can cut their annual energy bills by up to 94% - or £818, on average - while lowering their carbon footprint and making a positive impact on the planet.

In spite of growing momentum, only 4–5% of UK homes are currently equipped with solar panels, according to current MCS data.

Susan Wells, director of EV and Solar at Hive, said: “The installation of solar panels offers households a valuable way to reduce both energy bills and carbon impact. While it’s often seen as suitable only for the sunniest regions, modern solar panels now perform efficiently even in overcast conditions - making them a smart investment across the UK.

“It’s encouraging to see the Scotland leading the way, and we hope other regions follow suit and use this momentum as a blueprint for wider adoption.

“At Hive, we’re making it easier than ever for households to make the switch, combining expert advice, smart technology and flexible support to help customers cut both carbon and cost.”

To support more households to make the switch, Hive is offering a suite of supportive measures: zero VAT on solar installations, trusted expert installers, and personalised advice via the Hive app - where users can also check their solar potential by postcode for free.