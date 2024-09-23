Scotland learns from Ireland's booming co-working scene

A research project investigating the impact of remote working hubs has identified a potential blueprint for Scotland’s rural communities.

Spearheaded by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in partnership with University College Cork (UCC), the project was jointly funded by the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Royal Irish Academy under the Bilateral Network Grants.

Networks of consultants, researchers, government representatives, businesses, and third-sector organisations across Ireland and Scotland worked together to explore the development and successes of the Irish Connected Hubs network and evaluate the potential for piloting a similar network in rural Scotland.

For several decades, rural Ireland and Scotland have faced similar challenges of depopulation, service provision and an ageing demographic. However, enhanced digital technologies, greater acceptance of hybrid and remote work, and a growing number of rural workspaces enables residents to work from the countryside more easily, reducing the need for commuting to urban areas.

Ireland's Connected Hubs network was established in 2021, with some hubs within the network running for over a decade, created to enhance digital connectivity, regional development, and job creation. This network contributes €1bn annually to local economies and supports nearly 400 hubs across the country.

With strong government backing, 78% of these hubs also offer community services beyond business use. They help reduce commutes and therefore emissions, and 9.3% of remote workers relocated within Ireland in 2022 with 63% of them moving out of Dublin.

Anna Sellars, Senior Rural Business Consultant at SAC Consulting, said: “Ireland’s approach has shown us that greater connection between rural hubs can be hugely beneficial for areas of the country that are challenged by depopulation.

“Coworking hubs exist independently across Scotland, but a national network could leverage opportunities for users, local communities and the wider economic region.

“We want to learn from Ireland and create a landscape that allows communities in Scotland that face similar challenges to grow and develop.”

As of July 2024, Scotland has around 165 coworking and community hubs, catering primarily to knowledge-based, service, and creative industries. Approximately 70 of these hubs (42%) are situated in rural areas, with notable concentrations in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Urban areas tend to have more privately owned hubs, while rural regions have a higher proportion of community and charitably owned spaces.