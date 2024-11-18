Scotland is uniquely placed to lead the way in wellness tourism - Phyllis Wilkie

Hosting the Global Wellness Summit was a remarkable moment for the Old Course Hotel, says Phyllis Wilkie

Wellness tourism has evolved beyond a hospitality offering; it’s now a lifestyle choice that travellers actively seek. It’s a departure from the fast-paced, high-stress style of travel to slower, intentional experiences that rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

With a wellness economy valued at $224 billion, the UK leads globally in wellness market growth since 2019. This year, the Global Wellness Summit arrived in the UK for the first time, hosted at The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa. It is a true testament to Scotland’s place in the global wellness arena. More than just an event, the summit is a gathering of visionary leaders shaping the future of wellness. Together, these global pioneers joined us here in St Andrews to collaborate, innovate and foster solutions for today’s wellness-focused travellers.

More than ever, people recognise the deep connection between breaks and holidays and their own personal wellbeing. A stay at a wellness-focused hotel can be a transformative experience, offering guests a chance to unwind, refresh and find inspiration in a truly restorative environment.

Phyllis Wilkie, General Manager of the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Wellness tourism is poised for continued growth and Scotland is uniquely positioned to lead. The 2023 Scotland Visitor Survey shows that 59 per cent of visitors strongly agree that their trip “enhanced their physical and emotional well-being.”

Our dedication to wellness has spanned many years, and this year marks an important milestone. The recent full renovation of our Kohler Water Spa – the only one of its kind outside the United States – demonstrates our focus on holistic wellness. From our advanced hydrotherapy suite and the UK’s first Espuro Foam Experience steam room to the Kohler Experience Showers which prioritise water mindfulness, every detail of our spa is designed to offer guests a deeply immersive wellness journey that aligns with modern wellness ideals. These innovations are not merely upgrades; they are thoughtfully curated enhancements that create a sanctuary of calm and restoration for our guests.

As we look to the future, our goal is to continually enrich guest experiences through our dining areas and innovative offerings such as seasonal wellness workshops. The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa is not just a place to stay, or to play golf; it is a destination for balance, rejuvenation and to experience the timeless charm of St Andrews’ coast, with a fresh perspective and vitality.

Coastal destinations are a vital part of Scotland’s tourism appeal, drawing visitors from within Scotland, the wider UK and beyond. Research reveals that 80 per cent of UK adults report a calming effect from being near water while 73 per cent experience reduced stress.

Hosting the Global Wellness Summit is a remarkable moment in our journey, and we so enjoyed sharing this experience with our guests, our community, and wellness leaders.

Through our partnership with Global Wellness Summit and our ongoing commitment to holistic hospitality, we aim to in inspire both travellers and the industry to view wellness as a journey. Together, we’re setting a course towards a more mindful and connected future – and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.