Scotland is leading the way in social housing

If you want an affordable home you're better off up north

Across the UK, the social housing sector has suffered from decades of underfunding, leading to a sharp decline in the construction of new properties. Policies such as the Right to Buy scheme have further depleted social housing stock, and successive governments in England have failed to replace sold homes at the same rate.

Today, more than 1.5 million people in England remain on social housing waiting lists. Devolution has given the Scottish Government greater control over housing policy, allowing a more focussed response. Notably, the Housing (Scotland) Act 2014 ended the Right to Buy scheme in July 2016, unlike in England, where it remains available to eligible tenants.

Scotland has invested significantly in affordable housing. Between 2015 and 2020, the Scottish Government invested £3 billion to help deliver more than 50,000 affordable homes. Its current 2021-2026 Affordable Housing Programme aims to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% for social rent and 10% in rural and island communities. England’s equivalent programme allocated £8.03 billion to deliver at least 100,000 affordable homes outside London by March 2026. However, Scotland’s per capita investment is almost three times greater than England’s.

Affordability remains a key concern across the UK. Scotland has introduced additional measures to regulate the private rental sector. The Private Residential Tenancy (PRT) system, introduced in 2017, provides tenants with greater security and predictable rent increases. In response to the cost-of-living crisis, a rent freeze was introduced in 2022, a move not mirrored in England. Although the freeze has now ended, new rent controls are proposed in the Housing Bill currently under consideration by the Scottish Parliament.

In contrast, England’s private rental market remains largely unregulated, contributing to rising rents, particularly in cities such as London. The growing gap between wages and housing costs continues to push lower-income families into overcrowded or poor-quality housing.

Diverging political priorities have also shaped housing policy across the UK. England’s approach has been market-driven, with schemes such as Help to Buy aimed at increasing home ownership, without effectively addressing the rising demand for affordable social housing.

Scotland has taken a more socially focused approach, emphasising the right to adequate housing and the prevention of homelessness. The Homelessness etc. (Scotland) Act 2003 guarantees the right to permanent accommodation for people experiencing homelessness, unlike in England, where protection is more limited. Proposed reforms within the new Housing Bill will further strengthen duties on Scottish social landlords and relevant bodies to prevent homelessness early.

Scotland has led efforts to improve housing standards. The Scottish Housing Quality Standard (SHQS), introduced in 2004, sets minimum standards to ensure social housing is safe and habitable. England has had a history of deregulation of consumer standards, though recent tragedies such as the death of Awaab Ishak and the Grenfell Tower fire have prompted a shift. The Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 marks a move towards improved quality and safety.

The social housing crisis affects the entire UK, but Scotland’s approach, rooted in tenant protections and substantial investments, offers a progressive, socially conscious alternative to England’s more market-driven model. As pressure grows, Scotland’s progressive approach may serve as a model for delivering affordable, quality housing across the UK.