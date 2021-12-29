Scotland in sights of defence giant BAE Systems' major recruitment push for 2022

It said the creation of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles nationwide marks the largest intake of early-careers posts it has ever offered in a single year – and is up by a quarter from 2021.

In Scotland, it is offering two undergraduate roles at its Prestwick air operations, and one at its maritime-services site in Hillend at Dunfermline in Fife. Regarding its Glasgow naval ships activity, it is seeking to fill 131 apprentice posts, and 12 and 15 undergraduate and graduate roles respectively.

BAE Systems says it currently has nearly 3,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses (file image). Picture: contributed.

The group said that overall, successful candidates can look forward to working on nationally important technology programmes including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, as well as the design and build of Dreadnought submarines and Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy, and helping to protect critical national infrastructure from cyber attacks.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “Creating high-quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

“Early-careers employees are the foundation of our future, and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the very best technology and support to our armed forces.”

Alex Burghart, the UK’s Minister for Skills, said: “It is brilliant that BAE Systems is committed to supporting our future workforce through the power of apprenticeships.

"Apprenticeships play a vital role in giving people the ability to earn while they learn, and the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. They also give businesses access to a diverse talent pipeline, equipped with the knowledge for success in a range of professions."

BAE Systems added that is focused on achieving a “diverse, inclusive and flexible” workplace, and this year around a quarter of new joiners to the business’ early-careers programmes were female, with 26 per cent of apprentices coming from some of the country’s most disadvantaged areas.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.