Scotland in focus as TV production facilities provider makes stock market debut

The firm’s clients include Netflix, Disney, HBO, Sky and the BBC and the business is almost fully booked for 2022.

Bosses highlighted the surge in interest in productions and filming north of the Border, saying that Scotland would play a key role in the company’s growth plans.

Facilities by ADF is currently supplying facility vehicles to Anansi Boys, an Amazon Prime production based out of First Stage Studios, Edinburgh. The firm has also been supporting The Crown.

Facilities by ADF, which was established in 1992 in Bridgend, Wales, has ambitions to grow its business to £100m million of revenues.

As part of its initial public offering, the provider of serviced production facilities to the UK film and high-end television industry has raised £15 million of new money. A further £3.4m has been raised for selling shareholders via placing existing shares.

Chairman John Richards said: “ADF is delighted to now be listed on Aim at such an exciting time for the business and for the British film and high-end TV (HETV) industry.

“The funds raised will further strengthen the company’s financial position in continuing to meet increasing demand and will also raise the company’s profile as a leading provider of premium facilities to the film and HETV industry.

“I am grateful for all the hard work of our team and the support of shareholders. We look forward to life on the public markets and to the opportunities that it brings to our company.”

Chief executive Marsden Proctor added: “The UK is enjoying a boom in investment in infrastructure and high-end TV and film production. Driven by the world’s streaming giants and their subscribers’ insatiable appetite for box sets and films.

“According to the British Film Institute, making films and high-end TV shows in 2021 will have hit £6 billion, more than double the spend in 2020. As an established business with a reputation for excellence, high quality production facilities and a strong network of contacts throughout the industry, we are very confident in the long-term opportunities for the company.”

