Scotland hit as Patisserie Valerie takes axe to nine cafes amid cost pressures

The coffee and pastries business, which is backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital, said it has “faced a period of unprecedented challenges in recent times”. It will now shut nine branches following a review of its store estate.

Patisserie Valerie said it will shut its Belfast Donegall Square, Belfast Castle Lane, Belfast Forestside, Victoria Station London, Windsor, Dundee, Glasgow Central, Eastbourne and Exeter sites.

The firm said: “We have decided to close nine patisseries as we now do not feel they will recover sufficiently” amid further cost pressures.

The coffee and pastries business stressed that the closures will not impact the rest of its operations.

The group added that its VP Retail Limited subsidiary will cease to trade following the closures.

Patisserie Valerie is being advised over the process by accountancy firm James Cowper Kreston and it stressed that the closures will not impact the rest of its operations.

Chief executive James Fleming said: “Whilst closing stores is never an easy decision to take, we are confident this is the right thing to do to ensure the group is in a stronger position to continue investing and delivering the high quality experience our customers rightly expect in these challenging times.”

The company would not comment on the potential impact of the closures to jobs at the impacted sites.