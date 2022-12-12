Scotland is creating a higher proportion of new green jobs than any other part of the UK, according to a report from PwC, which is stressing the need for investment in relevant skills to meet burgeoning demand.

The accountancy giant said the second annual edition of its Green Jobs Barometer has found that 3.3 per cent of all job adverts north of the Border were for roles with a positive impact on the environment, up from 1.7 per cent last year, and helping Scotland retain first place among 12 nations and regions of the UK. Furthermore, Scottish growth in green jobs last year outperformed all other regions proportionally – with a 1.6 percentage point increase, PwC added.

However, while Scotland had the highest proportion of green jobs, the total number (24,610) was behind a number of regions due to population density and the types of jobs in demand, with 110,067 roles located across London and South-east England, according to the report.

Jason Morris, regional market leader for PwC Scotland, said: “It’s hugely encouraging to see Scotland top this year’s Green Jobs Barometer. Not only did Scotland have the highest proportion of green jobs, our research shows there was a 170 per cent increase in the number of green jobs advertised... for this momentum to continue, there must be adequate funding for reskilling in the right areas to ensure that as we move towards net zero targets, jobs are created and sustained where they are most needed.”

PwC has found that 3.3 per cent of all job adverts north of the Border were for roles with a positive impact on the environment (file image). Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The report also noted that the demand for green jobs in Scotland is being driven by the energy sector, primarily in the North-east. Jason Higgs, head of environmental, social, and governance at PwC Scotland, said: “The strength of Scotland’s skills base and the fact that many workers have transferable skills, lay a strong foundation, but investment must continue apace.”

Richard Lochhead, Scottish minister for just transition, employment and fair work, said: “This latest report clearly shows Scotland’s green jobs revolution is under way and highlights the growth of Scotland’s green economy.

“In the last couple of weeks alone there have been announcements of 600 new green jobs being created following the launch of a Scottish carbon capture project and the awarding of contracts to support the construction of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

“The Scottish Government is wholly committed to a just transition to net zero and we are ensuring workers have access to the reskilling and upskilling they need to take on the green jobs of the future – giving employers the skilled workforce to take advantage of new opportunities.”

