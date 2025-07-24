Scotland-based employer celebrates quartet of workplace awards in 2025
Bright Horizons operates several Nurseries in the Scottish Region, including 24 and 44 St Swithin and the Bright Horizons The Treehouse Early Care & Education Centre in Aberdeen, and Bishopbriggs Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Glasgow.
This latest recognition highlights the organisations ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering, and supportive environment for women at all levels of the organisation. As a leading provider of early education, childcare, back-up care, and workforce services, we are proud to champion gender equity and foster a culture where women can thrive both personally and professionally.
Janine Leightley, Chief Operating Officer at Bright Horizons, commented:
“We are thrilled to be recognised once again as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™. This accolade reflects our deep-rooted values of respect, inclusion, and opportunity. At Bright Horizons, we are committed to ensuring equity of opportunity for all colleagues, recognising and addressing individual needs and circumstances.
"We work to remove barriers to equal opportunity by ensuring that our recruitment, selection, training, promotion, and retention processes are based solely on the skills and qualifications required for effective performance while supporting each person’s growth and development.”
This recognition is based on anonymous employee feedback and a detailed analysis of how consistently women experience the workplace culture, including access to development, fair treatment, and a sense of belonging.
Bright Horizons continues to invest in initiatives that support wellbeing, career progression, and work-life balance for all, including:
- Leadership development pathways that support career advancement for everyone
- Family-friendly policies for working parents and caregivers
- Wellbeing ambassadors offering peer support across the organisation
- A comprehensive Total Reward package supporting mental, physical, and financial wellbeing
Janine added: “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to building a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.”
The 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ list features 350 employers whose people told Great Place To Work® UK that they work in inclusive, equitable environments. These organisations are committed to gender balance, removing barriers to women’s advancement, and creating workplaces where all employees can flourish.
Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says:“This year’s UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress. These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women’s health, and building clear, supported pathways to leadership.
This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They’ve said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they’re respected, empowered, and able to succeed. Congratulations to Bright Horizons for leading by example and showing what a genuinely inclusive workplace can look like.”