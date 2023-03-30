The shortfall is much wider than the A$5.3m loss before tax posted a year earlier and comes despite total revenues rising to A$9.5m from A$6.4m during the first half of last year. Earlier this week, the firm warned of a material uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern in the “very immediate term”. Releasing its first-half results, Scotgold reiterated that it was in advanced talks with its gold offtake partner to secure a US$500,000 (£408,000) advance to assist with short-term working capital as it transitions to new mining methods. The directors have also discussed, if the need arises, the provision of additional working capital, in the form of equity or a short-term convertible loan.