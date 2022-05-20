A sister company to his market-leading glamping site design consultancy Glampitect, the venture provides what Mr Macleod believes is the missing link for anyone considering starting a glamping business thanks to a unique web app.

While Glampitect plans and designs sites, Glamcompare will determine the best pod options on the market depending on client specifications.

From the external build to interior finishings and heating preferences, Glamcompare will recommend the best units available, helping smooth the process prior to site design.

Calum MacLeod wants to help ambitions developers set up new glamping businesses

“We’re here to help people source the ideal glamping unit,” said Glamcompare chief executive Mr MacLeod.

“More and more people are expressing interest in glamping as a secondary source of income but there is a lot of information to digest for people who are not industry experts. We want to simplify that process to help people and encourage them to go into business.

“Part of the problem with choosing glamping units is that it’s difficult to know exactly what options are available. We have recognised the need for more guidance in this area, and have spent over a year developing a solution.

“The app takes all the details, compares compatibility and will work out how much money will be required to set things up and project what kind of income can be expected. We’ll then be their concierge service, introducing them to manufacturers, giving them free advice on how to set up their site.”

Misha Cunningham has developed an app to help would-be glamping site operators

Based in Edinburgh and Huddersfield, the business is the first of its kind in the UK, with the web app developed by chief technical officer Misha Cunningham.

Fellow-founder Sam Gryckiewicz said: “There is nobody out there at the moment helping buyers so the process of deciding on a glamping unit is quite daunting if you’re not clued up on the subject.

“Normally people would have to go to a glamping show or trawl through the internet to get some ideas but we have brought together various options to make life easier so they can learn what’s out there more easily and quicker than before.

“This platform puts the buyer in control, whereby they tell us about their project and we find them options via our listings. They then compare and explore what suits them best.

Sam Gryckiewicz believes people who would like to set up a glamping operation are 'daunted' by the lack of expert help available

“Glampitect is often asked about the sourcing of units for projects so we know there is a need for this kind of service, with a subsequent introduction to leading manufactures, for people looking to set up a glamping business.”