Workers at Scottish-headquartered footwear firm Schuh, one of the UK’s most recognisable high street retailers, are facing a raft of job cuts.

Staff at the company have been informed by senior management that a voluntary redundancy process will be launched.

At this stage, the number of jobs expected to be lost across the business is not known.

Schuh, headquartered in Livingston, has announced a raft of redundancies | Scotsman/Canva

Colin Temple, President of schuh, told The Scotsman: “At schuh, our people have and always will be our most important asset.

“Due to ongoing challenging economic conditions and rising costs, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business.

“We are going through a voluntary redundancy process in some areas of business. In the interest of respecting our employees during this time, we won’t be commenting any further.”

Just last year it was revealed Schuh had created almost 400 jobs in previous financial year, putting its headcount past pre-Covid pandemic levels.

The Scotland-headquartered footwear retailer employed 4,369 people at the end of the latest financial year, up from its total of 3,975 in the prior 12 months.

Gregor Poynton MP, Labour | Gregor Poynton MP, Labour

Local Labour MP Gregor Poynton has called for urgent action following the announcement, writing to Temple with a request for clarity on the scale of the redundancies, the timeline for restructuring and support offered to affected staff.

He has also called for discussions with the company, local authority and Scottish government on mitigating job losses.

Schuh is headquartered in West Lothian and has stores across the UK | Submitted

Poynton said: “Schuh’s announcement will be worrying news for many families across the Livingston Constituency and across Scotland and the UK. The company is a significant employer locally, and I am determined to do everything I can to ensure that employees are supported and that jobs are safeguarded wherever possible.

“While the company seeks to restructure, I’m committed to supporting employees as Schuh adjusts their business to meet changing market conditions.

“I have written to Schuh, the Scottish Government, and the UK Government, urging a collaborative approach to addressing this issue and mitigating its impact on workers and their families.”

The Schuh news comes amid wider economic pressures for Livingston, following recent job reductions at Mitsubishi Electric.

Angela Constance | PA

Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance (SNP) said: ‘This is deeply disappointing news for the employees, their families and the local economy.

“I will do everything I can to support the workforce and the retention of good quality local jobs in West Lothian by reaching out to government and enterprise agencies.

“I will also be urgently seeking clarity on the rising costs referenced by Schuh as I am acutely aware of the concerns of employers large and small due to the hike in employers national insurance contributions.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld

Neighbouring constituency SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop added: “I am very concerned to hear of plans for voluntary redundancy at Schuh, who have a distribution warehouse, based in Bathgate within my constituency.

“I know this will be a difficult time for employees at Schuh, many of whom are my constituents, and our focus should be on the affected workers and their families.

“The Distribution Warehouse Schuh have in Bathgate has been an asset to the county providing jobs for people across West Lothian and the surrounding areas and I would urge Schuh to do what they can to avoid redundancies.

“I would encourage any constituents in need of support through this process to reach out to ACAS who can be contacted on 0300 123 1100.