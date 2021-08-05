SCDI accelerates efforts to tackle climate change with new tie-up

SCDI said the tie-up builds on its mission of building sustainable, inclusive economic growth for everywhere in Scotland by letting its staff measure, understand and reduce their own carbon footprints via the Pawprint For Business offering.

The latter, designed specifically for workforces, was launched earlier this year by Pawprint, which describes itself as a behavioural change platform empowering people to make small changes in their daily routines to deliver a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pawprint For Business provides tailored information highlighting users’ carbon savings and more, as well as how employees feel about sustainability, and their employers’ efforts in tackling the climate crisis.

From left: SCDI CEO Sara Thiam with Pawprint's Mark McCafferty and Christian Arno. Picture: contributed.

Sara Thiam, the chief executive of SCDI, and Christian Arno, founder and chief executive at Pawprint, came together as part of the Pawprint Summer Sprint Tour to talk about all things climate tech. SCDI has featured Pawprint as a case study in its recent Innovation Nation – Scotland’s Net Zero Mission and Climate Tech Opportunity report.

Mr Arno said: “Having personally conducted interviews with many, many businesses, I know there’s a huge appetite from organisations of all sizes for Pawprint.

"Climate change affects us all and it's inspiring to have an organisation such as the SCDI leading by example with their employees living the values the organisation embodies and using Pawprint themselves, as they seek to build a more sustainable economic future for Scotland.”

Ms Thiam said: “Organisations want to do the right thing when it comes to climate change but many of us struggle with where to start. Pawprint offers us a unique opportunity to walk the walk by giving us the data we need to inform our decisions. I’m delighted to take part in this home-grown initiative, which has huge potential for adoption around the world."

Pawprint has to date raised £2.2 million from angel investors, entrepreneurs, and two overfunded crowdfunds. Backers include tech entrepreneurs Gareth Williams (co-founder of Skyscanner), Kevin Dorren (Dietchef), and Oli Norman (Itison) – and signed up clients including Abrdn. Its founder Mr Arno previously established Lingo24.

Pawprint has also seen its shirt sponsorship agreement with Heart of Midlothian Football Club extended for the 2021-22 season.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.