Santander to close 140 UK branches - with 14 to shut in Scotland

Santander is to close 140 branches in the UK - 14 in Scotland - putting more than 1,200 jobs at risk, following a slump in the number of transactions it handles.

The bank said it was consulting with unions and would seek to find alternative roles for 1,270 employees affected by the closures. It expects to redeploy about a third across the group.

Following the closures, Santander will retain a network of 614 branches with its customers also having the option to bank using the more than 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

The move comes as the number of transactions carried out at Santander branches fell by 23 per cent over the past three years, while transactions online and on mobile phones have soared by 99 per cent.

The bank said that it will also spend £55 million refurbishing 100 branches over the next two years, which will include a “focus on personal service, convenience and community engagement”.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking at Santander, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.”

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible”.

She added that the banks expects the size of its branch network to “remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

SANTANDER BRANCH CLOSURE LIST (SCOTLAND)

Aberdeen, George Street: 7 November

Alloa, Mill Street: 6 June

Bathgate, George Street: 25 April

Brechin, St David Street: 9 May

Edinburgh, Leith Walk: 9 May

Edinburgh, Morningside Road: 12 December

Forfar, Castle Street: 25 July

Glasgow, Forge Shopping Centre: 27 June

Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre: 20 June

Helensburgh, West Princes Street: 25 April

Kirkcaldy, High Street: 13 June

Renfrew, High Street: 18 July

St Andrews, Market Street: 2 May

Troon, Portland Street: 18 July