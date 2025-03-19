Santander to axe 10 Scottish banks as part of 95-branch cull: locations revealed

“As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future” – Santander

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santander is taking the axe to a further 95 branches, including ten in Scotland, as part of sweeping changes across its network, in the latest downsizing move by a major UK bank.

The Spanish-owned banking giant said it was shutting the branches from June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free in moves impacting on more than a third of its 444-strong network. In total, around 750 jobs are at risk of redundancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland, branches in Arbroath, Cumbernauld, two in Glasgow (including Newton Mearns), Hawick, Musselburgh, Peterhead, Saltcoats and Wishaw will close over the summer. A closing date for its Turriff branch has yet to be announced.

Santander UK has announced a further 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches across the UK after the overhaul, which will include 290 full-service sites as well as five so-called work cafes.

The changes will put about 750 jobs at risk - more than 4 per cent of its 18,000-strong UK workforce - if the plans get the go ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future. Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Shared banking hubs have been springing up in a number of towns.

Santander said that from June 30 , the majority of the reduced-hours branches will be open just three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 3pm , or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm. It will change 18 sites to become self-service counter-free branches from June 16, but stressed these branches will also be manned by staff to offer support.

The group will be recruiting 95 new community bankers in the locations where it is shutting branches and hopes to redeploy some of the affected workers into these jobs.

The latest move comes after the firm shut 111 branches in 2021 - around a fifth of its network at the time - as part of a previous major network review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major banks have been slashing the size of their branch networks, amid a shift away from banking in person to using mobile and online services. And there’s no getting away from that trend, which only seems to be accelerating given the proliferation of banking apps, fintech and now artificial intelligence.

Royal Bank of Scotland has re-opened its Inverness branch following a major makeover.

The downsizing has left a growing number of towns - small and not so small - and local communities without a single bank. Where cities and major conurbations have retained a banking presence it’s often a shadow of what existed before.

One possible solution for maintaining a physical connection is the shared banking hub. Growing numbers have been set up recently and interbank network Link has now confirmed 19 new locations which can expect to see a shared hub open in the future. It has now recommended 224 hubs as it continues to assess cash access across the UK. The UK government has committed to delivering 350 banking hubs over the course of the current parliament.

The latest 19 hubs recommended by Link include one for Turriff in Aberdeenshire, which is being impacted by the Santander branch closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These shared banking spaces are similar to a traditional bank branch but available to everyone. The hub consists of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions. In addition, there are private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank. The hub sees banks work on a rotating basis, with staff from different banks available on different days.

Since 2022, Link has assessed the closure of 1,879 bank branch closures, and said it continues to receive community requests from across Britain.

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to prove popular, and we’re delighted to announce that 19 new locations will benefit from their services in the future. The hubs will make a real difference for the millions of people who still rely on cash. We’re committed to keeping cash on the high street, and will continue recommending banking hubs where they are needed.”

Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Scotland has re-opened its Inverness branch, following a £2.5 million makeover. The banking giant - part of NatWest Group - said the transformation of the flagship branch had created a “modern, accessible and welcoming space” aimed at enhancing the overall banking experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move forms part of a wider £10.5m investment in RBS banking across Scotland over the past couple of years.

As part of the new branch, a dedicated “calm room” has been introduced to cater to the varying needs of customers. The new facility features adjustable lighting, scent, sensory audio and on-screen images.