Lewington, 50, brings a wealth of experience to the role having been sales director for the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland for eight years.

From his base in West Lothian, he will head up a team located throughout the country with staff in the Midlands and the south coast of England as well as Northern Ireland.

Samlingen, which has offices in London and Stockton-on-Tees, is raising the bar with its range of sustainable luxury products and Lewington said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a well-established business producing high-quality bespoke leisure units.

“In my role with NFU Scotland, I worked a lot with members who were looking to diversify their farm enterprises with agritourism sites and that experience will be a real asset in this new role.

“It’s a very exciting time to be joining Samlingen and I’m delighted to be leading the company’s sales operation in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“What attracted me to the role is the quality and range of products which we are designing and installing for businesses. The chance to build something from the ground up combining five-star design with innovative products all constructed in the UK was too good to turn down.”

Lewington continued: “Samlingen’s, founder James Walsh has earned an unmatched reputation in the industry with the quality of his design work and it’s great to now be working alongside him. These opportunities don’t come along very often and I’m really excited by the projects we have in the pipeline.

Edinburgh-born David Lewington is Samlingen's UK and Ireland Sales Director

“We’re looking to transform what has been a very traditional industry, breathe new life into it, if you will, with innovative five-star quality lodges which will help those businesses become more sustainable, eco-friendly and commercially viable going forward.

“We already have a very full project pipeline including holiday parks, estates, landowners, golf clubs, marinas, farms and many other unique businesses and individuals so there is a lot to do.”