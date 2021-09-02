Salmoni Opticians eyes clear future after investing £1.4m in new Perth branch

Salmoni Opticians was founded 50 years ago and it says it is one of the oldest independent firms of its kind in Scotland.

Director and optometrist Eddie Russell, who is just the third owner of the business, was determined to mark the milestone anniversary with a move to a custom-fitted facility in the heart of the Fair City.

Local developer Verimac completed its second £1m phased conversion of the site formerly home to Clydesdale Bank in the face of challenges posed by the pandemic.

Director and optometrist Eddie Russell has invested nearly £400,000 kitting out the practice. Picture: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

In addition, Mr Russell has invested nearly £400,000 kitting out the practice with what he said is the most technologically advanced eye care equipment on the market.

Mr Russell, who also owns a practice in Bridge of Allan, said: “This is a game-changer for us, an exciting time for the business and for our many clients.

“The aim was to future-proof the facility as much as possible. That comes at a cost – one piece of kit alone comes in at £100,000 – but we were determined to provide Perth with one of the most advanced practices in the country.

Mr Russell is just the third owner of the business, which was founded 50 years ago. Picture: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

“Our new property is easily accessible and one of our eye test rooms was designed specifically for the comfort of clients using wheelchairs.

“Like so much of healthcare nowadays, the emphasis is on early detection of any issues clients may not even be aware of when they book regular eye examinations."

