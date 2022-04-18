Salmon farm Loch Duart scaling up with new online offering

Loch Duart, which is based in North-west Scotland, says that each year it produces more than 6,000 tonnes of salmon from its farms in Sutherland and the Outer Hebrides.

It has 160 staff in the Western Isles, Sutherland and Ross and Cromarty, and says it supplies its salmon to Michelin-starred chefs, top hotels, restaurants and retailers at home and across the world. It featured on the menus at COP26 in Glasgow last year, and was part of a Scottish seafood trade mission to the US last month.

Sales director Chris Orr said: “Bringing Loch Duart to people’s homes has been something we have been planning for some time, so it’s fantastic to finally launch our new online shop and bring the salmon we love direct to customers. Traditionally Loch Duart salmon has been reserved for the world’s finest restaurants, but over the last few years we’ve seen a growth not just in the desire to cook at home, but a demand for restaurant-quality produce to work with.

“I’d urge all discerning foodies and home cooks to savour the unique flavour of Loch Duart and to find out more about why we’re so proud of the way we raise our fish. Our slow-grown salmon are given space to swim, and fed a bespoke diet high in marine content which keeps them fit and healthy and high in Omega-3.”

