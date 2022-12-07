Sales joy as Leith's Lind & Lime Distillery cheers major export milestone

Leith-based Lind & Lime Distillery has cheered a major milestone with its first export to the US, as it looks to step up its global presence in the year ahead.

The deal with California-based Preiss Imports will see an initial 5,200 bottles of Lind & Lime Gin appear in selected retailers in western seaboard states from the first quarter of 2023, with wider distribution to follow. The distillery has seen steady growth in sales despite a backdrop of macroeconomic turmoil, with the business expanding its distribution globally to South Korea, Canada and now the United States.

Earlier this year, Lind & Lime Gin rolled up the shutters on its energy efficient distillery in the historic Edinburgh port allowing the award winning brand to double its bottling capacity and welcome thousands of visitors to its new tour and tasting experience.

Co-founder Ian Stirling, said: “There’s no doubt 2022 has been a more challenging year for trading, but, for the most part, in-market sales continue to grow despite fluctuating global macroeconomics. Germany has remained our strongest performing market overseas for 2022, with outstanding market performances in Italy and Israel. We’ve been able to engage new markets in the US, Canada and South Korea and are now looking towards favourable opportunities in 2023, with more new markets coming on-board.”

He added: “Lind & Lime is special, because of the simplicity and quality of its ingredients. When we were first devising our gin, it was the height of the gin boom in the UK, and it felt like an exotic new brand was being launched every week. Nevertheless, we felt like there was a place for a new brand that could cut through the noise and deliver the very essence of what a London dry gin should be. This is as true now as it was when we were starting out back in 2014 and we look forward to enjoying further success as we continue to grow the brand in the UK and internationally.”

The name is inspired by Dr James Lind, an Edinburgh educated Royal Navy surgeon who is recognised for developing the theory that citrus fruits such as limes could prevent scurvy.

