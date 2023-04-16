Alex Apolline

Originally from Scotland, Alex Apolline moved to London to study psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Early demos landed her a place on an artist development programme in partnership with Apple, where she was mentored by Nile Rogers and Fraser T Smith (Adele, Stormzy, James Morrison, Tinchy Stryder). She’s also been championed by the BBC and Reprezent Radio.

Her debut single inevitable (co-written with, and produced by Cat Reynolds) was released last month, and has already been enjoyed by over 400,000 TikTok users and clocked up over 30,000 Spotify streams. The young artist has a gift for writing emotionally charged, melodic songs with poetic lyrics. She is currently recording her debut EP To See Through My Own Skin, which is produced by Michael Fink and Roy Kerr (London Grammar, Birdy, Aurora) and others.