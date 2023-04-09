All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago SNP auditors quit amid probe in to party's finances
21 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
21 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
21 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
22 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

s

Boasting a melodic, alt pop sound with a slight trad twist Cortnë’s debut single Lungs provides a tantalising snapshot of what is to come, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs on 14 April. Picture: Elle MackayCortnë releases her debut single Lungs on 14 April. Picture: Elle Mackay
Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs on 14 April. Picture: Elle Mackay

We first encountered Cortnë when she was working for pioneering Scottish techno label, Soma Quality Recordings. However, her own music is the polar opposite of the banging masterpieces of her erstwhile employers.

Boasting a melodic, alt pop sound with a slight trad twist, she has performed throughout Scotland, as well further afield in Belfast (as part of an Off Axis bill), not to mention a show in Finland. She has also graced the bills of several festivals including Belladrum, Dundee Pride and this year’s Celtic Connection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 14 April Cortnë releases her debut single Lungs, which has already been featured on ITV’s SixFour drama, starring Kevin McKidd, and could easily be at home on daytime radio. The song is accompanied by a music video shot by Lewis J Smith.

Lungs provides a tantalising snapshot of what is to come, with two more singles planned between now and autumn, when she releases her debut EP on cassette and CD (as well as digital). In the meantime, look out for more gigs and keep up to date about her latest endeavours at www.facebook.com/cortnemusic.

FinlandBelfast