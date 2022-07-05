Royal Mail managers are to strike later this month in a dispute over jobs and pay, it has been announced.

The Unite union said 2,400 managers will work to rule on July 15-19, followed by strike action on July 20-22.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This business is awash with cash but it is putting profits and dividends for the few at the top ahead of its duties as a public service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is not a single aspect of these cuts which is about improving customer service. They are being driven entirely by a culture of greed and profiteering which has seized a 500-year-old essential service, driving it close to ruin.

Royal Mail managers to strike amid pay row