Royal London partners with Perthshire social enterprise amid climate change concerns

Major weather events across the UK this year, such as heatwaves, floods and fires, have made three-fifths of people in Scotland more concerned about climate change, according to research from financial provider Royal London.

A similar proportion of people is worried about reports of extreme weather and climate change impact from other countries, including Australia and the US. Almost half of those quizzed (49 per cent) said that having children and grandchildren has made them more worried about climate change. This has spurred many to act and live more sustainably in the last 12 months. The most popular planned changes include reducing plastic usage, shopping locally, driving less and consuming less meat and dairy produce.

Royal London said its “Changemakers” programme had now formed a partnership with Remake Scotland, a Perthshire-based social enterprise that promotes the reuse of local materials. Set up in Crieff, in 2011, the venture’s projects and services, such as its repair cafes, second-hand store and community tool library, encourage the local community to reuse materials and become increasingly self-sufficient.

Remake Scotland is now looking to further expand the range of its services to maximise its impact. As part of this goal, it hopes to work more with commercial partners to develop a second-hand brokerage service. Each Changemaker participating in the programme will benefit from a £20,000 grant, as well as extensive business support from the School for Social Entrepreneurs, which will continue for two years.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: “Climate change and sustainability are issues which need addressing urgently. Living sustainably doesn't have to cost more and some measures, such as reducing the food and heat you waste, can save money. However, many of us need a helping hand to get started.

“We believe that these inspiring social enterprises can provide real solutions to these issues, with innovation at their heart, which is why they’ve been chosen as our Changemakers this year. We are delighted to support people who are looking at new ways to ensure that a just transition and moving fairly to a sustainable world is a possibility for everyone.”

Amulree Welch, general manager at Remake Scotland, which is among a number of UK ventures making up the latest Changemakers cohort, said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on our community. Remake are committed to supporting our community through this crisis and helping people to continue to live sustainably while also living affordably. We do this by providing low cost, second-hand supplies through our ‘reuse hub’ including a wide range of second-hand Christmas gifts, providing free hire of more than 300 different pieces of equipment through our community tool library and providing package free, sustainable products through our Remake Refillery, which are price matched with Tesco.

“We know that the cost-of-living crisis will for many people be taking precedence over the larger global concern of the climate crisis, however we hope that by supporting people to make second hand their first choice this winter this will help people save money and the planet.”

