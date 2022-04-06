Rosen cheers success of Aberdeen business including hikes in turnover and headcount

The firm, which launched its Aberdeen office in 2018, said it was continuing to grow its profile in the north-east of Scotland after securing multiple on and offshore contracts. Bosses said the business had entered 2022 in a strong position, while also unveiling a key appointment.

Last year saw the Rosen consultancy hit a number of milestones in Aberdeen including doubling its turnover and increasing its team to 20 with recruitment set to continue in the coming months.

Andreia Meneses has become part of the team as an integrity engineer and brings a “wealth of knowledge” to her role having previously held the positions of project and pipeline engineer.

Andreia Meneses and Bryn Roberts of Rosen in Aberdeen.

Bryn Roberts, technical manager for Rosen in Aberdeen, said: “We have a wealth of experience and expertise under our belts and we understand the importance of mentoring the next generation of engineers.

“We are fortunate enough to have a varied client base and work on a number of projects that are really forward thinking. Currently we have initiatives with the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and contracts covering the hydrogen market and offshore renewables as well as what we are best known as, which is integrity management within the oil and gas sector.”

Meneses added: “ I am excited to utilise my previous experience as a pipeline integrity engineer and help build our Aberdeen consultancy business to ensure we meet our clients’ expectations and demands.”

