Rolls-Royce Motor Cars defies virus woes to book highest sales in 117-year history

The BMW-owned UK luxury car-maker said it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49 per cent on 2020 and marking the highest sales in the marque’s 117-year history.

The company said there was “high demand for all models”, particularly the Ghost and Cullinan.

Bespoke commissions were also at record levels, Rolls-Royce noted.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said 2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The firm, which is based at Goodwood, West Sussex, is continuing to develop its first pure electric car, Spectre, which is due to be released in the final three months of 2023.

Bosses at the company also highlighted a record intake for its apprenticeship programme, with 37 apprentices set to join in September.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said: “2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market.

“Our extremely strong product portfolio, an exceptional bespoke offering, together with the first full year of availability of Ghost, the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October and the continuing record demand for bespoke personalisation, has contributed meaningfully to our extremely strong performance.

“This is hugely encouraging as we prepare for the historic launch of Spectre, our first all-electric car,” he added.

“Building on this year’s success, we will continue to evolve as a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing.”

Germany’s BMW also owns the famous British Mini brand.

