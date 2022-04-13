Robertson division awarded £70 million contract by Scottish fire service

The firm, part of Stirling-based Robertson Group, has been appointed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to deliver a range of facilities management services across its estate.

The five-year contract has an annual value of just under £14.4m with the option to extend for a further three years.

Robertson will undertake all planned preventative and reactive maintenance tasks across SFRS’s diverse estate and will work with the fire and rescue service to provide the “necessary experience and expertise to transform the current services”. The firm will also be responsible for the delivery of smaller capital projects.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training centre, Newbridge, Edinburgh.

Adrian Mole, managing director, Robertson Facilities Management, said: “As the chosen delivery partner for hard facilities management services we will ensure that the estate is maintained to the highest standards to make sure that SFRS can continue to keep the communities they serve safe.

“We look forward to delivering a seamless transition of service as we welcome employees from the incumbent supplier and further build our supply chain relationships in mainland Scotland and the islands.

“We are committed to working with the local communities and our employability partners will soon be supporting us as we look to fill a range of employment opportunities across the whole of Scotland.”

Iain Morris, acting director of asset management for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We are absolutely committed to providing the best value service for the people of Scotland. This contract with Robertson Facilities Management will enable us to do exactly that.”

