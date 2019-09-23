Robert Gordon University pushes button on second accelerator intake

Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) start-up accelerator, described as the only funded programme of its kind in the North-east, has entered its second year.

The programme is open to staff, students and alumni from both RGU and North East Scotland College and aims to support the diversification of the regional economy through the creation of new ventures.

It forms part of a suite of initiatives launched by RGU designed to embed entrepreneurship and innovation across the institution.

In its first year, 165 teams applied and 25 were successful, representing a range of sectors including food and drink, education, technology, digital, healthcare and the creative industries.

About 40 per cent of the teams had at least one female founder. Each of the 25 teams received seed funding of £10,000, specialised mentor-led support and training and development to help them develop and grow.

They also had the opportunity to compete for an additional £75,000 at the programme’s conclusion. RGU’s start-up accelerator is housed at the ONE Tech Hub, which is based in the university’s historic Schoolhill building.

Gordon McConnell, RGU’s director for entrepreneurship and innovation, said: “We’re looking for creative thinkers and problem solvers to share their business ideas with us.

“Last year saw some great success stories, with teams at different stages connecting and collaborating, learning from each other as well as the programme and its mentors.

“Some of the teams have even gone on to achieve further success and recognition in similar programmes, such as Untitled Comics and Miss James, businesses with the potential to really shake up their markets, which have both been announced as finalists in Converge 2019.”