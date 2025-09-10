Roadshow to help women business owners succeed

Aspiring female business owners in East Dunbartonshire will have the chance to learn about building a successful company at a free workshop next week.

Delivered by Inspirent, one of Scotland’s leading business support agencies, the Women Can Roadshow will explore the unique challenges women face in business, while building practical strategies to boost confidence, overcome barriers and move forward with purpose.

Up to 40 delegates can attend the event - the first of its kind since before the Covid pandemic - which is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and which is being staged in the Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Wednesday, September 17 (10am-3.30pm).

From real-life founder stories to hands-on sessions including finance and marketing as well as insights on networking, the day will cover a wide range of topics designed to help businesswomen feel more empowered, supported and connected as they set out on their respective journeys.

Expertise: Liz McCutcheon.

The roadshow is aimed at pre-start and early-stage female entrepreneurs, including recent start-ups, early-stage business owners, retirees who may wish to start a business, and graduates considering self-employment as a career path. It is open to women based in, or planning to start in, East Dunbartonshire.

Inspirent has already successfully delivered similar programmes in Glasgow and Lanarkshire and chief executive Liz McCutcheon said: “The feedback we have been receiving has been very encouraging and we’re delighted to be working with East Dunbartonshire to support local female entrepreneurs.

“This workshop is a safe space to pause, reflect and explore.

“There’s so much talent and potential here, and with our wealth of expertise in supporting women in business, we’re proud to share that experience to help spark new ideas, build confidence, and encourage growth across the community.”

Councillor Pamela Marshall, Vice Convener of East Dunbartonshire Council's Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Inspirent to launch the first event of its kind in the region since before lockdown, dedicated to empowering local women to step into entrepreneurship with confidence.