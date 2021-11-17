Restaurant app aimed at Edinburgh and Glasgow residents raises £1 million for growth

Secret Takeaways promises to save consumers on average 23 per cent and restaurants as much as 35 per cent in commission versus the major delivery apps. It was launched to give local, independent restaurants a chance to reach a large audience, while offering savings for the customer.

More than 100 restaurants across Edinburgh and Glasgow are said to have signed up to the app, including Shinsen Sushi, Luxford burgers, Eusebi Deli, Mana Poke and Burger Mama.

Callum McPherson, founder of Secret Takeaways, said: “We began life as a single page website during March 2020 to support restaurants that had to find a new way to access the market.

Secret Takeaways, an app that connects people in Glasgow and Edinburgh with local, independent restaurants they can order from directly, has closed a significant six-figure funding round, bringing total investment in the company to £1m.

“Today, we’re incredibly humbled by the support and backing we’ve received which will allow us to further invest in our infrastructure, hire additional team members as well as expand into more cities across the UK, with Manchester next in line.”

He added: “The market is still young and food delivery apps were the second evolutionary wave after ordering over the phone from a menu in a kitchen drawer. We believe the future of this market is that consumers will have a direct relationship with restaurants again and stop throwing money away to the middlemen.

“We’re the first business in the world to shake up the current takeaway model and put the power back in the restaurant owners’ and consumers’ hands. We’re excited to be the change that the industry needs.”

A message from the Editor: