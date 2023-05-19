Renovation specialist eyes major growth with move to former Midlothian church

Midlothian-based construction and renovation firm Orocco has built the foundations for “significant growth” after expanding into new headquarters housed within a former church.

Increasing demand has seen the company take over West Church in Dalkeith, the premises which formerly housed the well-known bespoke furniture maker Charles Taylor Woodwork. The B listed former church, which is understood to date from the 1840s, is situated on nearly an acre of land on Old Edinburgh Road not far from Orocco’s original offices. With some 10,000 square feet of internal space, the new premises has allowed the firm, which specialises in high-end builds and renovations, to quadruple the size of its joinery workshop.

Founders Mark Ivinson and Jonny Blurton also own MadeByOrocco, Trinity Decorating Services and electrical company SEC Scotland, with those businesses also being based at West Church.

Blurton said: “It’s an iconic building in the area and it has been very well maintained. Orocco and MadeByOrocco have gone from strength to strength in the past 11 years and this is the right move at the right time for us. The growth in the business has been consistent and we’re now looking to accelerate that with the move. From working out of the back of a van to hiring an increasing number of staff and moving into our new state-of-the-art premises, this shows the ambition and determination we have as a team.”

Orocco founders Mark Ivinson and Jonny Blurton.

He added: “We have really been focusing on the high-end residential market with extensions and renovations and work with some of the biggest architect practices in Edinburgh. A larger office and bespoke joinery workshop demonstrate the scale of projects and builds we are ready to deliver.”

Ivinson said: “Our family of businesses, Orocco, MadeByOrocco, Trinity Decorating Services and SEC Scotland will have a more well-equipped space to call home. We’re excited to be based in Dalkeith and investing in the local economy. I’m proud of what we have achieved to date and excited for the next steps we have planned.”