Remote Scottish island distillery that only began production in 2024 secures £1.5 million boost

“Securing this investment is a major milestone for us and for the island” – founder Angus MacMillan

One of Scotland’s newest and most remote distilleries is cheering a £1.5 million investment boost as it looks to scale up production.

Benbecula Distillery, based in the Outer Hebrides, has secured the funding from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Scotland.

Delivered via Maven Capital Partners, the deal marks the fund’s first equity investment in the Highlands and Islands, with the funding set to enable the distillery to embark on a programme of growth, including scaling up production, supporting the whisky maturation process and expanding its headcount.

Benbecula Distillery, which began production in spring 2024, is housed in a distinctive building. Picture: Sandie Maciver

Reviving a recipe first crafted more than 130 years ago, the distillery began production in spring 2024. Its visitor centre and café opened in April of this year, attracting locals and tourists with guided tours and whisky tastings, island-inspired cuisine and creating employment opportunities for the Hebridean community.

The business is led by founder Angus MacMillan and managing director Hector MacLeod, both born and raised on the Islands. Distilling is overseen by master distiller Brendan McCarron, whose career has included senior roles with Moët Hennessy and Distell, and is admired for critically acclaimed whiskies he has created for Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Oban, Tobermory, Deanston and Bunnahabhain.

MacMillan said: “Securing this investment is a major milestone for us and for the island. It gives us the ability to scale production with confidence, continue creating skilled jobs locally, and develop visitor experiences that bring people closer to our story. Most importantly, it allows us to keep laying down spirit for future generations.

“Benbecula Distillery was founded to celebrate the Outer Hebrides’ people and place and this backing helps us realise that vision.”

The deal comes after Benbecula Distillery launched its limited second private cask offering, providing whisky enthusiasts and investors with the opportunity to secure early access to the distillery’s spirit ahead of the first bottled releases.

Sarah Newbould, senior investment manager at nations and regions investment funds at the British Business Bank, said: “The Investment Fund for Scotland was created to fund ambitious businesses across the country, and Benbecula Distillery is the perfect example of the kind of bold, community-rooted venture we’re proud to see the fund support.

“This investment will not only fuel the development of a distinctive whisky brand but also drive job creation and economic growth in the Outer Hebrides, inviting locals and visitors from further afield to visit the Isles and try some of Scotland’s best spirit. The distillery team’s dedication to its craft and local impact mirrors our mission to help smaller businesses succeed and we are eager to see where they take the brand next.”

